5 months ago
Nigeria central bank to sell dollars to consumers at 360 naira
March 27, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 5 months ago

Nigeria central bank to sell dollars to consumers at 360 naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria central bank will sell dollars to private individuals at 360 naira per dollar, it said in a tweet on Monday.

The bank has been intervening on the official currency market to try to narrow the spread with the black market rate, which was 520 to the dollar a month ago after it devalued the naira for retail customers to 375.

The naira traded at 315 on the official market on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)

