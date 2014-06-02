FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira up 0.25 pct as oil firms sell dollars
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria naira up 0.25 pct as oil firms sell dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira firmed 0.25 percent against the U.S. currency on Monday, supported by dollar sales from the local units of four multinational oil companies, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 162.40 naira to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 162.80 naira.

Dealers said the local units of Chevron sold $55.6 million, ExxonMobil $50 million, Eni $20 million and Addax sold $10 million to some lenders, increasing dollar liquidity.

The naira has been hovering around 162 level for the past two weeks, supported by dollar flows from oil firms buying the local currency to meet domestic obligations and offshore investors buying local debt.

Dealers say the naira may continue to strengthen if additional dollar sales expected from state-owned oil company NNPC this week materialise or from foreign investors participating in local debt, otherwise the currency may weaken. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

