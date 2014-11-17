FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian naira closes at new low of 173.20, despite central bank intervention
#Market News
November 17, 2014

Nigerian naira closes at new low of 173.20, despite central bank intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira closed at a new low of 173.20 against the dollar on Monday, down 1.21 percent in volatile trades, despite central bank intervention to prop up the currency, dealers said.

The regulator asked lenders to bid for $2 million each in a move to shore up the local currency, but commercial banks avoided the forex auction as the central bank was restricting the re-sale margins to curb speculation.

The naira closed at 171.10 on Friday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

