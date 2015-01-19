FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria naira up 2.3 pct as banks, energy firm sell dollars
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria naira up 2.3 pct as banks, energy firm sell dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira recovered from a record intraday low on Monday after two commercial lenders and an energy company sold dollars on the interbank market ahead of a central bank interest rate meeting, dealers said.

The two lenders and Nigeria’s LNG sold an undisclosed amount of dollars, helping the naira to gain 2.3 percent against the greenback to 187.50 at 1219 GMT. The naira had earlier hit a record intraday low of 191.85 to the dollar.

Dealers said the lenders had to sell dollars to remain within a regulatory open limit position on hard currency set by the central bank, while the energy company bought naira for its local operation. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.