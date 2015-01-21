FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira opens down 0.13 pct at 189.45/dlr after record closing low
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria naira opens down 0.13 pct at 189.45/dlr after record closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s currency opened down at 189.45 to dollar, after closing at a record low previous sesssion, despite central bank’s interventions to prop up the naira.

The central bank left interest rates on hold at 13 percent on Tuesday and maintained tight liquidity to support the naira. The naira closed at 189.20, a record low, before the central bank decision was announced.

Nigeria’s currency market delayed its opening session on Wednesday, as dealers met to discuss instability in the naira and how to improve liquidity, they told Reuters.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
