Nigerian dealers agree to halt trading if naira falls more than 2 pct
January 21, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian dealers agree to halt trading if naira falls more than 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian currency dealers said they agreed in a meeting on Wednesday to halt trading if the naira, hard hit by tumbling oil prices, falls more than 2 percent in a session against the U.S. dollar.

Interbank traders began business about an hour late after discussing how to stabilise the naira and offer more efficient two-way quotes, dealers told Reuters.

The naira firmed 4.3 percent against the greenback to 184, recovering from a record intraday low after the central bank sold dollars to some commercial lenders to support the currency. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

