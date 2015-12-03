FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria naira falls 1.2 pct on unofficial market
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria naira falls 1.2 pct on unofficial market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell 1.22 percent against the dollar on the unofficial market on Thursday as nearly half of bureaux de change operators failed to get dollar supply at a central bank sale due to incomplete documentation, traders said.

About 1,599 bureaux de change agents out of 2,818 operators were denied access to participate in the forex sale on Wednesday, limiting dollar supply, Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria’s bureau de change association, told Reuters.

The naira was quoted at 246 against the dollar on the unofficial market, weaker than 243 the previous day. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.