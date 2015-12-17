FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naira at new lows on unofficial market as banks cut dollar limit
December 17, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Naira at new lows on unofficial market as banks cut dollar limit

LAGOS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell to a new range of between 274 to 280 in volatile dollar trades on the unofficial market on Thursday, after local lenders cut the amount individuals traveling abroad can spend on their bank cards, traders said.

The naira has been hitting new lows among retail bureaux de change operators on renewed drop in oil prices and central bank’s efforts to curb demand to conserve its dwindling foreign reserves. The currency closed at a low of 270 naira on Wednesday.

Commercial banks in Africa’s biggest economy this week cut the amount individuals can spend abroad to between $100 to $150 per day or $12,000 annually, down from $50,000 set by the central bank in April. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

