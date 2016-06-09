FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's flexible FX model to be ready in "short while" - bankers
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's flexible FX model to be ready in "short while" - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Details of Nigeria’s flexible currency model will be ready in a “short while”, the head of United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday after chief executives of the country’s banks met with central bank officials.

Phillips Oduoza, CEO of UBA, told reporters after the bankers committee meeting, that the central bank had received lots of input from stakeholders which were being studied with a view to creating a robust flexible exchange rate model. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.