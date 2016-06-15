Nigeria cenbank bars interbank FX sales to bureaux de change

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s retail currency operators will not be able to buy dollars from the interbank market, the central bank said in unveiling new rules on Wednesday.

The central bank said it will operate a single market structure, abandoning its 16-month naira peg to the dollar which has overvalued the currency, and that it would participate in the currency market through interventions.

The central bank fixed trading positions for lenders at +0.5 percent/-10 percent of their shareholders’ fund. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram/Mark Heinrich)