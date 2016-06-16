FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No new dollar-naira trades done on Thursday -Nigerian central bank official
June 16, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

No new dollar-naira trades done on Thursday -Nigerian central bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has not done any new dollar-naira trades on the interbank market on Thursday and did $13.6 million of carryover trades at about the pegged rate of 197.5 naira, an official said.

The central bank on Wednesday said it would begin open-market foreign currency trading next week, abandoning its 16-month-old peg against the dollar and setting the stage for the naira to fall sharply.

Dealers said they expected no interbank currency market activity until the new trading regime starts on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
