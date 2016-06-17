FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nigeria naira firms 2.8 pct on parallel market after FX reforms
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Nigeria naira firms 2.8 pct on parallel market after FX reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline)

LAGOS, June 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria naira firmed to 355 to the dollar on the parallel market on Friday, up 2.8 percent from the previous day after the central bank introduced reforms designed to relaunch interbank currency trading and attract foreign investors.

The naira traded at a volume of $1 million at the pegged rate of 197 naira on the official interbank market on Friday, traders say, adding it was carryover trades from previous deals. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.