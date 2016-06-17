REFILE-Nigeria naira firms 2.8 pct on parallel market after FX reforms

(Refiles to fix headline)

LAGOS, June 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria naira firmed to 355 to the dollar on the parallel market on Friday, up 2.8 percent from the previous day after the central bank introduced reforms designed to relaunch interbank currency trading and attract foreign investors.

The naira traded at a volume of $1 million at the pegged rate of 197 naira on the official interbank market on Friday, traders say, adding it was carryover trades from previous deals. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)