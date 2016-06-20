Nigerian interbank FX market opens with no price quotes after central bank lifts peg - traders

LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria floated the naira under a new hard foreign currency regime aimed at easing dollar shortages in Africa's biggest economy on Monday but there were no immediate trades, dealers said.

A dealer said market players had been holding off bids since the new interbank market started at 9 a.m. as they were unsure of the new system's liquidity.

Last week, the central bank said it would abandon a peg to the naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)