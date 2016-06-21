FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria cbank sells $3.5 bln in forward trades to clear FX backlog
June 21, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Nigeria cbank sells $3.5 bln in forward trades to clear FX backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has sold $3.5 billion on the forward market after it auctioned $532 million and intervened on the interbank market on Monday to clear backlog of currency demand as it lifted its peg on the currency.

The bank sold $697 million in one-month forward, $1.22 billion in two-month contract and $1.57 billion due in three months, in order to clear a backlog of $4.02 billion of demand, market operator FMDQ Securities Exchange said.

The naira opened 1.4 percent weaker at 286 to the dollar on Tuesday, with $2 million traded. It had tumbled 30 percent to 282 naira on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

