a year ago
Nigeria central bank sells dollars for fourth day to boost FX liquidity
June 23, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Nigeria central bank sells dollars for fourth day to boost FX liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank is selling dollars on the interbank market for the fourth day to ease dollar shortages after it floated the currency, traders said.

The naira traded at 283 to the dollar at 1249 GMT, on volumes of $76.8 million, which traders attributed to the central bank intervention. The interbank market opened at 0800 GMT with no activity for more than three hours.

Nigeria ditched a peg on the naira to allow the currency to trade freely on the interbank market but traders say dollar liquidity was tight, leaving the central bank as the main supplier of hard currency. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
