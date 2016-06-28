Nigeria central bank sells FX to ease shortage, boost liquidity - traders

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria central bank is selling an undisclosed amount of hard currency on the interbank market to ease dollar shortages and boost trading, traders said on Tuesday.

Currency traders said the central bank asked for bid-offer quotes from them on Tuesday in order to intervene on the interbank market to boost liquidity.

The naira traded at 282.50 at 1127 GMT, slightly weaker than 281 naira to the dollar, its first trade on Tuesday which occurred more than three hours after market opened. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)