FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria central bank sells FX to ease shortage, boost liquidity - traders
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Nigeria central bank sells FX to ease shortage, boost liquidity - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria central bank is selling an undisclosed amount of hard currency on the interbank market to ease dollar shortages and boost trading, traders said on Tuesday.

Currency traders said the central bank asked for bid-offer quotes from them on Tuesday in order to intervene on the interbank market to boost liquidity.

The naira traded at 282.50 at 1127 GMT, slightly weaker than 281 naira to the dollar, its first trade on Tuesday which occurred more than three hours after market opened. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.