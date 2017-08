LAGOS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira ended 5.2 percent higher at 308 per dollar on Friday after the central bank sold dollars to support the currency, traders said.

The naira, which touched an all-time low of 365.25 on Thursday, closed at 324 per dollar in the previous session.

The central bank has been selling dollars almost daily to boost liquidity and support the naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Louise Ireland)