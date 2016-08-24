FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nigeria naira quoted at 402 per dollar on black market
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Lighting up in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Nigeria naira quoted at 402 per dollar on black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Nigerian currency was quoted at 402 naira per dollar on the black market on Wednesday, traders said, weaker than 397 it traded at its previous session as dollar shortages gripped the official market.

The naira, which hit fresh record low since the central bank floated the currency on the official interbank market in June, first touched 400 on the black market this month.

On the interbank market on Wednesday, no trades were posted until three minutes before the end of the session, when the central bank which has been reducing its dollar sales, intervened, traders said.

Only three deals worth $0.75 million were traded at 305.50 per dollar, a level the market has closed at since Monday. The naira hit an all-time low of 365.25 per dollar on the interbank on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.