10 months ago
Nigeria cenbank sells $313 mln in forwards - Citibank note
October 20, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

Nigeria cenbank sells $313 mln in forwards - Citibank note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has sold around $313 million in a two-month forward auction to clear backlog dollar demand, Citibank wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Last week, the central bank held a two-month dollar forward auction to clear a backlog of demand from airlines, manufacturers and other companies, as a currency crisis deepened. It later directed lenders to submit bids again on Monday, traders said.

Traders said the bank had sold less hard currency than would be expected at a special auction, and that bids had been accepted at around a range of 310-350 per dollar. (Reporitng by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

