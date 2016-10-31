FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Nigeria central bank to hold $500 mln forwards auction
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria central bank to hold $500 mln forwards auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds naira quote, background)

LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will sell $500 million of two- and three-month currency forwards at auction on Monday to clear a demand backlog from manufacturers, traders said, as it seeks ways to resolve a chronic dollar shortage.

A lack of dollars has caused many firms to halt operations and lay off workers, compounding an economic crisis rooted in falls in the price of oil, which accounts for 70 percent of Nigeria's budget revenues.

Africa's biggest economy is facing its first recession in 25 years.

The central bank asked lenders to submit bids for the forwards before 1300 GMT, traders said.

The bank held a two-month dollar forward auction two weeks ago in which it sold less than expected, traders said.

The economic crisis has kept the naira under pressure against the dollar, and the central bank has struggled to support the local currency with diminishing foreign exchange reserves.

It said on Monday its dollar reserves dipped to $23.95 billion as of Oct 27, down 2.7 percent from Sept 27 and 20.5 percent lower than a year ago.

Traders said there had been no activity on the interbank market, where the naira is quoted at 305 per dollar, two hours after it opened on Monday.

On the black market, the naira was quoted at 470. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.