6 months ago
Naira's black market fall a "major concern" to central bank - head of currency traders
February 15, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 6 months ago

Naira's black market fall a "major concern" to central bank - head of currency traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a fresh low on the black market on Wednesday and the head of its bureau de change association urged his members to help stabilise the currency, whose continued weakness had become a "major concern" to the central bank

"The growing spikes in the parallel market to over 500/$ is becoming a major concern to the central bank ... and detrimental to the cordial relationship existing between us and regulators," Aminu Gwadabe told members.

The naira was quoted between 507 and 510 per dollar on the black market, traders said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)

