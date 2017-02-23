Nigeria to sell $230 mln in FX forwards, intervenes on spot market

LAGOS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will auction $230 million in forward contracts on the official market on Thursday after selling $370 million this week to boost dollar liquidity and help narrow the gap between the official and black market rates, traders said

The bank also sold $1.5 million on the spot market to help keep interbank rates at 305.50 per dollar. On the black market the naira firmed to 490 after opening at 505, traders said.