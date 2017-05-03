BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
LAGOS May 3 Nigeria's central bank plans to offer $150 million on the spot and forward markets on Wednesday, traders said, citing a notice from the regulator.
The central bank has been intervening on the currency market since February in a bid to boost dollar liquidity and narrow the spread between official and black market naira rates.
The regulator said it has suspended several lenders from its weekly dollar interventions after they made it difficult for small firms to access foreign exchange.
The naira on Wednesday closed at 306.25 on the spot window and the black market rate was quoted at 391 to the dollar. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Mark Heinrich)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.