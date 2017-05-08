FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nigeria's central bank to auction $100 mln in forwards
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 3 months ago

Nigeria's central bank to auction $100 mln in forwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank plans to offer $100 million in forwards at an auction on Monday to improve liquidity on the currency markets but did not disclose the settlement period, traders said, citing a memo from the regulator.

Traders said the dollar auction would be both for spot and forward settlements and have to be backed by customer demand.

The central bank has been intervening aggressively since February to try to narrow the spread between the official and black market rates and has sold more than $4 billion. In theory, greater liquidity should lead the rates to converge.

The naira was quoted weaker on Monday at an investor trading window, at 381.11 per dollar, data from market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange showed. The official market rate was 306.20 and the black market rate 391. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.