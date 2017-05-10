FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nigeria to auction FX via book building to airlines, importers -traders
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 3 months ago

Nigeria to auction FX via book building to airlines, importers -traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, May 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank plans to auction an undisclosed amount of dollars on Wednesday through book building to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports, traders said.

Traders said the central bank had asked lenders to bid for hard currency for specific sectors in efforts to improve dollar liquidity.

It said a cut-off rate at the auction would be applied at the marginal rate and that obligations due on fuel imports must have matured before Jan. 31 to qualify for the intervention.

The bank has been intervening aggressively since February to try to narrow the spread between the official and black market rates and has sold more than $4 billion. In theory, greater liquidity should lead rates to converge.

The local currency was quoted at 381.71 per dollar at the investor window, according to the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. It fetched 305.60 in the interbank window and 390 on the black market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.