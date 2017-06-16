By Oludare Mayowa
| LAGOS, June 16
LAGOS, June 16 Nigeria's central bank must step
up efforts to unify the country's multiple exchange rates to
sustain gains in the local currency over the last few
months, the head of the country's exchange bureaus said.
Africa's biggest economy has at least six exchange rates
which include one for Muslim pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia, a
retail rate set by licensed exchange bureaus, and a rate for
foreign travel and school fees, in addition to the official and
black market rates.
Nigeria is battling a currency crisis brought on by low oil
prices which tipped its economy into recession and created
chronic dollar shortages. It wants to attract foreign investors
and strengthen its currency to ward off inflation.
The central bank has been intervening on the official market
in the last few weeks to try to narrow the spread between rates
on the official market and black market - where the local
currency trades around 30 percent weaker. It has sold about $5
billion since February.
The bank opened a currency window in April for investors to
trade the naira at rates set freely between buyers and sellers,
hoping to increase the amount of dollars available in Nigeria.
"The gradual convergence of the exchange rate on both black
market and investor forex window is an opportunity for the
central bank to unify rate in all segments of the forex market,"
Aminu Gwadabe, president of the country's Association of Bureaux
De Change Operators told Reuters late on Thursday.
Gwadabe said a move to eliminate multiple rates would
restore investors' confidence in the economy and boost offshore
dollar inflows, further strengthening the naira.
Central bank spokesman Isaac Okorafor said the regulator
would sustain its current efforts to improve dollar liquidity in
the market until it was able to achieve currency rate
convergence.
The naira was quoted at 365 to the dollar on the black
market on Friday, while the local currency was
quoted at 372.70 per dollar at the investor window.
The local bourse rose to a two-year high on Wednesday as
investors snapped up Nigerian stocks after MSCI increased the
country's weighting in its frontier market index.
Nigeria's forex reserves grew to around $30.22 billion by
June, from $26.44 billion a year ago, as oil production and oil
price stabilise in the wake of OPEC and non-OPEC oil output cut
deal, analysts have said.
(Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Toby Chopra)