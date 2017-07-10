By Oludare Mayowa
| LAGOS, July 10
LAGOS, July 10 Nigeria's currency window for
investors and exporters has traded around $3.83 billion since it
was established on April 24, traders said on Monday, with the
naira trading more strongly than on the black market.
The window, where buyers and sellers are free to agree an
exchange rate, was introduced in April to try to attract foreign
investors into the country and boost the supply of dollars.
Traders said $407 million were traded last week compared
with $354.8 million in the previous week, indicating a gradual
return in investors' confidence to the West African nation's
foreign exchange market.
"We have seen continuous improvement in dollar inflow into
the market in recent time from offshore investors and this has
also reflected in the volume of transactions at the equity
market," one currency trader told Reuters.
Before the window was introduced, the central bank was the
main supplier of hard currency on the interbank forex market,
after foreign investors fled naira assets in the wake of an oil
price slump in 2014.
A central bank spokesman last month said the bank was, on
average, responsible for less than thirty percent of trading in
the investor market.
The window, however, has effectively introduced yet another
exchange rate to the five already in operation. These include a
retail rate set by licensed exchange bureaus, as well as
official and black market rates.
At the forex window, market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities
Exchange quoted the naira at 364.56 to the dollar on Monday,
versus 367 to the dollar on the black market.
The local currency traded at about 520 to the dollar on the
black market in February and at 400 in the forex window when it
opened in April, with the two rates then starting to converge.
Commercial lenders quoted the naira at 306 to the
dollar on Monday, the level they have been quoting for around
the last two weeks.
(Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Mark Potter)