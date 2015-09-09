FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria naira forward up 2.79 pct after JP Morgan bond moves
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria naira forward up 2.79 pct after JP Morgan bond moves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The 1-year non-deliverable forwards (NDF) on Nigeria’s naira rose 2.79 percent to 268.50 on Wednesday, a day after a surprise move by JP Morgan to eject the African nation from its government bond index, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, reflect expectations of a weaker naira: One-year NDFs price the naira at 268.5 per dollar, while it traded at 261.01 shortly after the index announcement.

JP Morgan late on Tuesday said it will remove Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of October, after warning the government of Africa’s biggest economy that currency controls were making transactions too complicated.

The naira is trading at a central bank pegged rate of 197 to the dollar. On the black market, the currency firmed to 221 compared with 223 previous day after the central bank sold $80 million to bureaux de change operators, said Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria’s bureaux de change association. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.