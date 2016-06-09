FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's naira falls in NDF market vs dollar
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's naira falls in NDF market vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira tumbled against the dollar in the non-deliverable forward markets on Thursday, as uncertainty continued over a potential liberalisation of the currency.

Three-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira trading at around 278 per dollar, weakening 2.2 percent on the day, and the weakest since June 3.

One-month non-deliverable forwards moved too with the naira 1.5 percent lower, trading at around 239 per dollar.

The official naira rate is currently fixed at around 198 to the dollar. The country’s central bank has floated the idea of ditching that peg and moving to a different, weaker exchange rate for petrol imports, but few firm details have emerged. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.