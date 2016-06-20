FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian naira eases to new low in 1-month forward contracts
June 20, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Nigerian naira eases to new low in 1-month forward contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira eased against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with one-month contracts hitting a fresh low after Africa's biggest economy floated its currency, ThomsonReuters data showed.

One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira weakening to 317 per dollar, while the two-month contract traded at 322 per dollar - matching a record it hit on Friday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Karin Strohecker and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)

