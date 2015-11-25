FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian non-deliverable dollar naira forwards fall across the curve
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian non-deliverable dollar naira forwards fall across the curve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian non-deliverable forwards fell across the curve by almost 4 percent on Wednesday following the central bank’s surprise interest rate cut on Tuesday, implying a less severe naira devaluation than previously expected.

Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets expected the naira’s exchange rate at 235.56 to the dollar in 12 months’ time - the strongest level in five months - and compared to 245.25 at Tuesday’s close.

Three-month dollar-naira NDFs fell by 2.2 percent to 204.79 to the dollar after earlier hitting a 10-month low of 202.43 .

The market was highly illiquid, analysts said.

“Our economists still believes a devaluation will happen in a couple of quarters but I think they have had opportunities,” said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy at Citi.

The central bank cut rates by 200 basis points on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
