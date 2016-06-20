FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's naira weakens vs dollar in NDF market ahead of new FX regime
June 20, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Nigeria's naira weakens vs dollar in NDF market ahead of new FX regime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira slipped across the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with one-month contracts hitting a fresh record on before the introduction of a new foreign currency regime later in the day.

One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira weakening to 305 per dollar, while the two-month contract traded at 310 per dollar - matching a record it hit on Friday.

The one-year contract showed the naira at 351 to the dollar .

Nigeria said it would abandon its 16-month-old dollar peg and move to a "managed float" on Monday in a move that could see the naira lose around a third of its value when market trading begins. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
