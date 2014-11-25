FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria foreign reserves fall to five-month low of $37.2 bln
#Financials
November 25, 2014

Nigeria foreign reserves fall to five-month low of $37.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign reserves fell to a five-month low of $37.17 billion by Nov. 21, down 5.1 percent from the previous month as the central bank stepped up its defence of the ailing naira currency, figures on the bank’s website showed.

The reserves of Africa’s biggest economy stood at the same level as at June this year and was at $39.16 billion on Oct. 21, the data showed on Tuesday.

The naira has fallen 10 percent so far this year after global oil prices plunged. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alison Williams)

