6 months ago
Nigeria steps up dollar sales after devaluing FX rate for retail customers
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 6 months ago

Nigeria steps up dollar sales after devaluing FX rate for retail customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank stepped up dollar sales on the interbank currency market on Tuesday, traders said, a day after the bank effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales.

The bank sold a total of $6 million to commercial banks at 304.75 per dollar, Reuters data showed, far more than its regular $1.5 million, traders said.

Earlier, the central bank said it would sell $500 million on a 60-day forward contract to help boost dollar liquidity on the interbank market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

