Nigeria Dangote Cement's profit rises in 2011
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

Nigeria Dangote Cement's profit rises in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Cement said its pre-tax profit rose to 118.28 billion naira ($750.70 million) in 2011, compared with 117.84 billion naira in the previous year.

Nigeria’s biggest capitalised company proposed a 1.25 naira per share dividend, plus one bonus share for each 10 held.

Turnover rose marginally to 235.91 billion naira, compared with 235.70 billion naira in the previous year, the company results said.

$1 = 157.5600 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock

