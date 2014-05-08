Nigeria's Dangote says to invest $2.3 bln in north

ABUJA, May 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he will invest $2.3 billion in sugar and rice production in the north of the country.

Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, told the World Economic Forum in Abuja that creating employment was key to ending an insurgency in the region.

He also said he would invest $12 billion in Nigeria and $4 billion outside the country over the next four years. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by John Stonestreet)