FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Dangote says to invest $2.3 bln in north
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Dangote says to invest $2.3 bln in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, May 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he will invest $2.3 billion in sugar and rice production in the north of the country.

Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, told the World Economic Forum in Abuja that creating employment was key to ending an insurgency in the region.

He also said he would invest $12 billion in Nigeria and $4 billion outside the country over the next four years. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.