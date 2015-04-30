FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Dangote Flour H1 pretax loss widens to 7 bln naira
April 30, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Dangote Flour H1 pretax loss widens to 7 bln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Flour , a unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands, reported a wider half-year pretax loss of 7.04 billion naira ($36 million) versus 4.74 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

The flour miller’s revenue rose to 21.97 billion naira in the period to end-March from 18.58 billion naira, the company said in a statement, adding that the weakening naira and scarce hard currency posed challenges but its results were improving.

$1 = 198.0000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

