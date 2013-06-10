FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund buys stake in Nigeria's Dangote Cement for $289 mln
June 10, 2013

Fund buys stake in Nigeria's Dangote Cement for $289 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 10 (Reuters) - Dangote Industries, majority owner of Dangote Cement, has sold 1.5 percent of its stake in Nigeria’s biggest listed firm to a sovereign wealth fund for 45.8 billion naira ($289.3 mln), broker to the deal said on Monday.

Renaissance Capital said Dangote Industries sold 1.5 percent of its 95 percent stake in Africa’s biggest cement producer at 179 naira per share. Dangote Cement was trading flat at 210 naira per share by 1415 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

