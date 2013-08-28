FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dangote Flour says widens H1 pre-tax loss to 3.7 bln naira
August 28, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Dangote Flour says widens H1 pre-tax loss to 3.7 bln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to loss from profit)

LAGOS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dangote Flour Mills, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands, said on Wednesday its half-year pre-tax loss to June 30 widened to 3.77 billion Nigerian naira ($23.27 million), from a loss of 749.05 million naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the flour and pasta maker rose to 29.38 billion naira in the first six months of the year, from 28.89 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162 naira)

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa

