Dangote Flour Mills swings to 2012 loss of $25 mln
May 30, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Dangote Flour Mills swings to 2012 loss of $25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 30 (Reuters) - Dangote Flour Mills, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands, said on Thursday it made a full year loss before tax of 4 billion naira ($25 mln) in 2012 as against a profit of 758 million a year ago.

Turnover at the flour and pasta maker also declined 11.5 percent year-on-year to 58.67 billion naira, compared with 66.28 billion naira in 2011, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.30 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

