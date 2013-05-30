Dangote Flour Mills swings to 2012 loss of $25 mln

LAGOS, May 30 (Reuters) - Dangote Flour Mills, the Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands, said on Thursday it made a full year loss before tax of 4 billion naira ($25 mln) in 2012 as against a profit of 758 million a year ago.

Turnover at the flour and pasta maker also declined 11.5 percent year-on-year to 58.67 billion naira, compared with 66.28 billion naira in 2011, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.30 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)