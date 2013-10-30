FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nigeria's Dangote Sugar says 9-month profit rises 38 pct
Corrections News
October 30, 2013

CORRECTED-Nigeria's Dangote Sugar says 9-month profit rises 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects item to show profit rose 38 percent, rather than falling 10 percent)

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit rose 38 percent to 16.62 billion naira ($104 million) from 12.02 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner fell to 77.23 billion naira during the period, compared with 81.31 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 159.3 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
