July 27, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's foreign debt at $10.32 bln by end-June says govt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at $10.32 billion in the first six months of the year, up 10 percent from $9.38 billion in the same period of last year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Monday.

Offshore debt in naira terms showed a 39.1 percent rise to 2.03 trillion naira, due to a weaker currency which lost 20.9 percent during the period, the government agency said.

The DMO said domestic debt stood at 8.39 trillion naira ($43 billion) by end-June against 7.42 trillion naira a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)

