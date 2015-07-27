FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria begins sharing $2.1 bln gas revenues to cover state government debts
#Energy
July 27, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria begins sharing $2.1 bln gas revenues to cover state government debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria has begun the process of sharing $2.1 billion with federal, state and local governments to reduce a growing backlog of debts and restructure short-term loans, a spokesman for the vice president said on Monday.

The sharing of revenues from the state-owned Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company was announced earlier this month after governors of the 36 states requested federal government support from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Several states have been unable to pay the salaries of government workers due to the size of their debts.

“The implementation of a three-pronged financial intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to assuage workers plight and support the states is now in progress,” said Laolu Akande, a spokesman for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Under the measures, the central bank will offer interventions of between 250 and 300 billion naira

