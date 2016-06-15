UPDATE 1-Nigeria to favour external debt over domestic borrowing

(Adds details, more quotes)

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria will borrow more abroad in foreign currencies than domestically, to take advantage of lower interest rates and to allow local banks to lend to small businesses, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s government has said it wants to switch its debt mix so that 40 percent of loans would come from abroad, compared with 16 percent now, and extend its debt maturity profile.

It plans to borrow as much as $10 billion from debt markets, with about half of that coming from foreign sources, to help fund a budget deficit worsened by the slump in oil prices that has slashed revenues and weakened the currency.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun met international investors last week on a non-deal roadshow in London as Africa’s biggest economy explores fund-raising options to finance its record budget deficit. She plans to continue to engage with investors .

“As we are moving more of our debt to dollars we need to focus more on exports, especially non-oil exports,” she told reporters, adding that the government approved the foreign borrowing plan “after much debate”.

Adeosun said cabinet members discussed how to make exports easier, including port reforms to increase agricultural exports, so the country can generate hard currency to repay dollar loans.

Nigeria hopes to almost double non-oil revenues this year, to offset the decline in oil revenues.

Junior budget minister Zainab Ahmed said the debt strategy is aligned with the country’s medium-term plan to move away from short-term loans and to shift government borrowing from the domestic market to cheaper external sources.

In March, the debt office said Nigeria will spend 35 percent of its federal government revenues servicing debt this year, up from 26 percent last year.