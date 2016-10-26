FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Nigeria can borrow a maximum of $22.08 bln in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The maximum amount that Nigeria can borrow in 2017 from both local and foreign sources is $22.08 billion without it violating its debt threshold, the Debt Management Office said in a report,

Nigeria had a borrowing space of 5.89 percent of its GDP of $374.95 billion which will take its debt limit to a country-specific threshold of 19.39 percent of its total public debt-to-GDP ratio, it said.

Total public debt-to-GDP ratio for 2016 is projected at 13.5 percent, it said in a debt sustainability report seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

