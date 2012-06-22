Nigeria's president sacks defence chiefs

ABUJA, June 22 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sacked his defence minister and national security adviser on Friday, giving no reason, after several months of violence by Islamist sect Boko Haram across the country.

“The president has relieved the NSA (national security adviser Owoye Azazi) of his job and replaced him with Colonel Sambo Dasuki,” said Reuben Abati, presidency spokesman.

“The president has also sacked the minister of defence (Bello Mohammed) and will announce his replacement later.” (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh, editing by Diana Abdallah)