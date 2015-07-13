FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's president appoints new defence chiefs - presidency
July 13, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's president appoints new defence chiefs - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new defence chiefs and filled the post of National Security Adviser, a presidency spokesman said on Monday.

Hours earlier, Buhari sacked his previous top defence staff.

The change of defence chiefs was widely anticipated because Buhari, a former general who was inaugurated on May 29, has made crushing militant Islamist group Boko Haram his top priority. (Reporting by Felix Onuha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

