a year ago
Exxon Mobil says no attacks at its facilities after Nigerian militants claim attack
July 11, 2016 / 11:57 PM / a year ago

Exxon Mobil says no attacks at its facilities after Nigerian militants claim attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday no attacks took place at its facilities after Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers said it had blown up the Qua Iboe 48" crude oil export pipeline operated by the company.

"There were no attacks on our facilities," said Exxon Mobil spokesman Todd Spitler. Earlier, the Avengers, which has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Nigeria's southern oil hub, said it attacked the pipeline at about 07:30 p.m. (1830 GMT). (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
