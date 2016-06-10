FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast hits NPDC pipeline in Nigeria's Delta region -security source
#Energy
June 10, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Blast hits NPDC pipeline in Nigeria's Delta region -security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria June 10 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a pipeline operated by a subsidiary of Nigeria’s state oil company in the West African country’s restive Delta region late on Thursday, a security official said on Friday.

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) pipeline at the Sanomi creek, around the Ogidigben area of Warri South West, exploded around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), said the source who added that people nearby heard “a loud explosion”.

A community leader, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, also said a blast was heard. “There is fire burning,” he said.

Militants have carried out a spate of attacks on energy facilities in the southern Delta region in the last few months. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, in Onitsha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)

