FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Niger Delta Avengers say five attacks launched since Friday in Nigeria's southern Delta
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 3, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Niger Delta Avengers say five attacks launched since Friday in Nigeria's southern Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 3 (Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group, on Sunday said it had carried out five attacks on crude oil pipelines in Nigeria's southern oil hub since Friday.

In a series of messages on its Twitter feed, the group said it attacked a pipeline operated by state oil company NNPC on Friday night. It added that it attacked two trunk lines operated by NPDC on Saturday night, as well as two Chevron >trunk lines in the early hours of Sunday. The group said all the attacks took place in the Niger Delta.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.